One Person Airlifted to Hospital After Shooting in Eastern Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center after a shooting in eastern Kentucky.

The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the Freeburn area of Pike County, KY.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time, or whether any arrests have been made.

The Pike County Sheriff's Department is handling the case.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.