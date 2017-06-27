Police Search for Man Who Drove Truck Into House

Eastern Kentucky (WYMT) - Police in Eastern Kentucky are searching for a driver who left the scene after smashing his truck into a house.

The home on KY-1006 at Hicks Lane in Laurel County, Kentucky has substantial damage.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a pickup hit the home at approximately 8:30 Tuesday morning. Deputies believe the truck ran off the roadway and struck the house.

A woman was in the back bedroom at the time of the crash but was not hurt. She says the man jumped out of the truck and begged her not to call the police. She says that he offered to fix the home for her before taking off.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot. The woman inside the home says the man was about 30-years-old and thin with short dark blonde or brown hair. He was wearing a navy blue cap.

Anyone with any information on who the driver was is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600