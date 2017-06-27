Abandoned House on Fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed abandoned house fire in Charleston Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston.

Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.