Abandoned House on Fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Eastern Kentucky (WYMT) - Police in Eastern Kentucky are searching for a driver who left the scene after smashing his truck into a house. The home on KY-1006 at Hicks Lane in Laurel County, Kentucky has substantial damage. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a pickup hit the home at approximately 8:30 Tuesday morning. Deputies believe the truck ran off the roadway and struck the house. A woman was in the back bedroom at the time of the crash but was...
Eastern Kentucky (WYMT) - Police in Eastern Kentucky are searching for a driver who left the scene after smashing his truck into a house. The home on KY-1006 at Hicks Lane in Laurel County, Kentucky has substantial damage. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, a pickup hit the home at approximately 8:30 Tuesday morning. Deputies believe the truck ran off the roadway and struck the house. A woman was in the back bedroom at the time of the crash but was...
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center after a shooting in eastern Kentucky. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the Freeburn area of Pike County, KY. It is not known what led to the shooting at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center after a shooting in eastern Kentucky. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the Freeburn area of Pike County, KY. It is not known what led to the shooting at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.
At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a vehicle struck a pole in eastern Kanawha County. The single vehicle accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Spencer Road just outside of Clendenin Tuesday evening. One person was transported to the hospital. It is not known what caused the accident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a vehicle struck a pole in eastern Kanawha County. The single vehicle accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Spencer Road just outside of Clendenin Tuesday evening. One person was transported to the hospital. It is not known what caused the accident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
LOONEYVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire that was after a tree that fell on power lines in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Clay Road near Looneyville in Roane County. Upon arrival, crews with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department found a large tree down on power lines, with fire burning the nearby grass. Units secured the scene until the power company could arrive to turn off the power and the fire burned i...
LOONEYVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire that was after a tree that fell on power lines in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Clay Road near Looneyville in Roane County. Upon arrival, crews with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department found a large tree down on power lines, with fire burning the nearby grass. Units secured the scene until the power company could arrive to turn off the power and the fire burned i...
The Latest on reports of an active shooter at an Alabama military post.
The Latest on reports of an active shooter at an Alabama military post.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH - An official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that a tractor-trailer rollover has shut down all lanes of Route 775 this afternoon. The accident happened near mile marker 14, close to the Scottown area. Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported out of the area via Life Flight. Their condition is unknown at this time. Traffic is expected to remain shut down in both directions near the accident. Stay with 13 News as we...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH - An official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that a tractor-trailer rollover has shut down all lanes of Route 775 this afternoon. The accident happened near mile marker 14, close to the Scottown area. Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported out of the area via Life Flight. Their condition is unknown at this time. Traffic is expected to remain shut down in both directions near the accident. Stay with 13 News as we...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.
At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.
A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,