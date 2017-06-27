Obamacare Repeal Impact on Fighting Drug Addiction

CHARLESTON- Tuesday the University of Charleston's Pharmacy School hosted the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Johns Hopkins professors and a Harm Reduction Coalition Policy Director, for a Harm Reduction Workshop. The "harm reduction" philosophy is to meet addicts where they are, and health experts say the model is working. But that could all change if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

"We're seeing between 80-100 new patients every single week. Our maximum number of patients we've seen in any one day has been 331. We never anticipated we would have this many people," explained Dr. Michael Brumage, Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Dr. Brumage is talking about the Health Department's Harm Reduction program. It includes things like a needle-exchange, STD testing, recovery coaches and referrals to local treatment facilities.

"Nobody wants to see these patients. I like to call them the lepers of modern time, nobody wants to touch them, see them, but these are human beings worthy of compassion," Dr. Brumage explained.

Addicts involved in Harm Reduction program are five times more likely to seek treatment, but Health Departments may not be able afford to offer these programs to offer these programs under the senate's healthcare proposal.

"Who is going to continue champion the work that our public health departments are doing? So this is really a difficult time for thinking about the future of where we go in solving our overdose crisis," Daniel Raymond told 13 News. Raymond is the Deputy Director of Policy and Planning for the Harm Reduction Coalition.

While drug addiction still ravages West Virginia, many people are getting help. Addicts who couldn't afford treatment, now can with the help of the Obamacare Medicaid expansion. But Medicaid would be scaled back in the Obamacare replacement plan.

"It's unbelievable the number of services that people have access to because it's paid for by healthcare. People having drug treatment paid for, nalaxone paid for by Medicaid. There will have to be other ways," Dr. Susan Sherman explained. Dr. Sherman is a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Health experts like these worry the progress made in fighting addiction will be stopped or even reversed if addicts can't afford treatment and local health departments can't afford free services.