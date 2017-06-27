Obamacare Repeal Impact on Fighting Drug Addiction - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Obamacare Repeal Impact on Fighting Drug Addiction

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect
wvpublic.org wvpublic.org

CHARLESTON- Tuesday the University of Charleston's Pharmacy School hosted the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Johns Hopkins professors and a Harm Reduction Coalition Policy Director, for a Harm Reduction Workshop. The "harm reduction" philosophy is to meet addicts where they are, and health experts say the model is working. But that could all change if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. 

"We're seeing between 80-100 new patients every single week. Our maximum number of patients we've seen in any one day has been 331. We never anticipated we would have this many people," explained Dr. Michael Brumage, Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. 

Dr. Brumage is talking about the Health Department's Harm Reduction program. It includes things like a needle-exchange, STD testing, recovery coaches and referrals to local treatment facilities. 

"Nobody wants to see these patients. I like to call them the lepers of modern time, nobody wants to touch them, see them, but these are human beings worthy of compassion," Dr. Brumage explained.

Addicts involved in Harm Reduction program are five times more likely to seek treatment, but Health Departments may not be able afford to offer these programs to offer these programs under the senate's healthcare proposal. 

"Who is going to continue champion the work that our public health departments are doing? So this is really a difficult time for thinking about the future of where we go in solving our overdose crisis," Daniel Raymond told 13 News. Raymond is the Deputy Director of Policy and Planning for the Harm Reduction Coalition. 

While drug addiction still ravages West Virginia, many people are getting help. Addicts who couldn't afford treatment, now can with the help of the Obamacare Medicaid expansion. But Medicaid would be scaled back in the Obamacare replacement plan. 

"It's unbelievable the number of services that people have access to because it's paid for by healthcare. People having drug treatment paid for, nalaxone paid for by Medicaid. There will have to be other ways," Dr. Susan Sherman explained. Dr. Sherman is a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. 

Health experts like these worry the progress made in fighting addiction will be stopped or even reversed if addicts can't afford treatment and local health departments can't afford free services. 

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 01:23:46 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:39:32 GMT

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

  • Mom gives birth to 14-pound son

    Mom gives birth to 14-pound son

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-06-28 12:18:11 GMT
    wsav.comwsav.com

    Happy to report, the baby is healthy!

    Happy to report, the baby is healthy!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.