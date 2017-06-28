Man walks 500 miles to propose to girlfriend

PROVO, Utah — Now, this may be one of the most epic proposals we’ve seen so far!

A Colorado Springs man recently proposed to his girlfriend in Utah by getting a little creative with the song “I’m Gonna Be.”

Michael Baker first appears in the video and says, “I wish I could be there with you. I know that we’ve been apart for a while, I know that I’ll get to see you soon.”

But what Tracie didn’t know was how soon that meeting would be!

With the help of some creative editing, the video shows Baker walking from Colorado to Utah – around 500 miles – to pop the question.

Tracie was taking a CNA certification course in Provo, Utah and thought Michael was in Colorado Springs.

“This is how I proposed to the love of my life! She was taking a CNA certification course in Provo, UT. Upon completion she was planning to fly out to Colorado, where I was, to spend some time with me. Little did she know, I had other plans,” Michael said in the caption to his video.

Tracie was given a computer to watch a video, and in the end Michael ended up surprising Tracie in person to ask her for her hand in marriage.

Of course, she said yes!