Man walks 500 miles to propose to girlfriend

Man gets creative with wedding proposal.
Man gets creative with wedding proposal.
The team received top scores in all aspects of the competition.
The team received top scores in all aspects of the competition.
The dog will work major community events.
The dog will work major community events.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.
A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.
Two 99-year-olds celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday, making them the longest-living couple in their state, according to their family.
Two 99-year-olds celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday, making them the longest-living couple in their state, according to their family.
The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
The last record for the Owensboro music festival was set in 2015 when more than 25,000 people attended.
The last record for the Owensboro music festival was set in 2015 when more than 25,000 people attended.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.
At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fully-engulfed fire in Charleston Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Whitney Street on the north side of Charleston. Dispatchers say that heavy smoke and flames are showing through the home. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a vehicle struck a pole in eastern Kanawha County. The single vehicle accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Spencer Road just outside of Clendenin Tuesday evening. One person was transported to the hospital. It is not known what caused the accident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a vehicle struck a pole in eastern Kanawha County. The single vehicle accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Spencer Road just outside of Clendenin Tuesday evening. One person was transported to the hospital. It is not known what caused the accident at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center after a shooting in eastern Kentucky. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the Freeburn area of Pike County, KY. It is not known what led to the shooting at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center after a shooting in eastern Kentucky. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the Freeburn area of Pike County, KY. It is not known what led to the shooting at this time, or whether any arrests have been made. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.