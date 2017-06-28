WV attorney general sues charter bus company

A sneak peak at the wedding swag all future Taco Bell couple will receive. TACO BELL

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (CBS) – From the company that brought you “fourth meal,” get ready for Taco Bell weddings. Yes, you read that right. Beginning this summer, if you’re a Crunchwrap Supreme enthusiast and you happen to find yourself in Sin City, you can walk into Taco Bell’s flagship store on the Vegas strip and order a wedding right off the menu. There is now a chapel on the second floor just for that purpose. Just bring a wedding license up to th...