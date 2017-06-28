WV attorney general sues charter bus company - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV attorney general sues charter bus company

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's attorney general has asked a state judge to shut down a charter bus company saying it failed to refund nearly $18,000 for two canceled field trips.
    
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Cav's Coach Company LLC, based in Cross Lanes, and owner Christopher Todd Cavender defaulted on refund agreements for the field trips meant to celebrate eighth-grade graduations.
    
Morrisey says the company has a "long history" of defaulting on its consumer obligations since it started in 2005.
    
He asked the court to permanently bar it from the charter bus business, order refunds for the school field trips and impose $5,000 penalties for every consumer protection law violation.
    
A phone number listed for the company was not in service Tuesday.

