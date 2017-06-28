$25K donated to replace Ten Commandments monument - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

$25K donated to replace Ten Commandments monument

UPDATE: LITTLE ROCK - The producers of the 'God's Not Dead' movies presented a check to the State of Arkansas Thursday to go toward replacing the Ten Commandments monument destroyed last week. 

The $25,000 check from the Christian-themed movie studio will go to replace the destroyed monument and any future security measures to protect it from being damaged again.

This is just one of many donations being made since the monument's destruction. Nearly $55,000 has been raised. Some of the money will go to the American History and Heritage Foundation to help install other monuments across the country, with Pennsylvania, Maryland and others already requesting them.

"Not only do we want to help, we want to make sure that when you put it back, it's better and it's safer because the Ten Commandments do mean something," a representative with the film company said.  

After the check presentation, the production company announced they will film 'God's Not Dead 3' in Little Rock in the fall.

ORIGINAL: A newly installed Ten Commandments monument was destroyed less than 24 hours after it was put into place on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol.

Initial video from the scene showed crews assessing the damage which appeared extensive.

The monument was put up Tuesday following a two-year battle led by Senator Jason Rapert of Conway.

"This law was passed April 7th of 2015. The Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument Act 1231," he explains. "For me, I'm grateful to the Arkansas Legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson for making this possible."

While many stopped by to take pictures of the monument Tuesday, not all agreed with its placement.

"I'm appalled that they've actually gone through with it," says Leeward Thomas with the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers.

Thomas says this goes against our First Amendment, the separation of church and state.

"To see elected government officials go through with the erection of a religious monument on our capitol lawn is appalling," he adds.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) told us Tuesday morning the group has plans to file a lawsuit in hopes of getting the monument taken down.

Lucien Greaves with the Satanic Temple says his group will also be filing a lawsuit against the monument.

