New Ten Commandments monument destroyed - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New Ten Commandments monument destroyed

Posted: Updated:
Fox16.com Fox16.com

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A newly installed Ten Commandments monument was destroyed less than 24 hours after it was put into place on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol.

Initial video from the scene showed crews assessing the damage which appeared extensive.

The monument was put up Tuesday following a two-year battle led by Senator Jason Rapert of Conway.

"This law was passed April 7th of 2015. The Arkansas Ten Commandments Monument Act 1231," he explains. "For me, I'm grateful to the Arkansas Legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson for making this possible."

While many stopped by to take pictures of the monument Tuesday, not all agreed with its placement.

"I'm appalled that they've actually gone through with it," says Leeward Thomas with the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers.

Thomas says this goes against our First Amendment, the separation of church and state.

"To see elected government officials go through with the erection of a religious monument on our capitol lawn is appalling," he adds.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) told us Tuesday morning the group has plans to file a lawsuit in hopes of getting the monument taken down.

Lucien Greaves with the Satanic Temple says his group will also be filing a lawsuit against the monument.

    Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

    • SlideshowsMore>>

    • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

      #AlmostHeaven Pictures

      Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
      CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
      CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

    • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

      Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

      Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

      Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

      Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

      Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

      Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

      Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

      Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

      •   

    • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

    • 9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

      9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

      Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:05:25 GMT
      Alyssa MeisnerAlyssa Meisner

      PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

      PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

    • Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

      Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

      Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:25:02 GMT

      Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

      Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    • Update: 2 People, Including DOH Worker, Killed in I-79 Crash, Roadway Reopens

      Update: 2 People, Including DOH Worker, Killed in I-79 Crash, Roadway Reopens

      Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:40:05 GMT

      At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.

      At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.

      •   
    Powered by Frankly

    WOWKTV.COM
    350 Quarrier Street
    Charleston, WV 25301
    Main (304) 343-1313
    Fax (304) 343-6138

    Can't Find Something?
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.