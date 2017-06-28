AMBER Alert issued for two young boys

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Ellis County have issued an Amber Alert for two boys.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, Cadenn Lee McDowell and his brother, Mason Jay McDowell, were taken from their mother in Ellis County.

Cadenn is reportedly wearing “Cars” pajamas and Mason is wearing “Mickey Mouse” pajamas.

The suspect is 33-year-old Bryce Jay McDowell. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. Law enforcement said he used force to take the children from their mother.

The children were taken in a red 2008 Chevy pickup bearing Kansas tag: 120GZV. The truck has black wheels and a black push bumper.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information.