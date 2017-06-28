Mom gives birth to 14-pound son

While many stopped by to take pictures of the monument Tuesday, not all agreed with its placement.

While many stopped by to take pictures of the monument Tuesday, not all agreed with its placement.

A sneak peak at the wedding swag all future Taco Bell couple will receive. TACO BELL

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (CBS) – From the company that brought you “fourth meal,” get ready for Taco Bell weddings. Yes, you read that right. Beginning this summer, if you’re a Crunchwrap Supreme enthusiast and you happen to find yourself in Sin City, you can walk into Taco Bell’s flagship store on the Vegas strip and order a wedding right off the menu. There is now a chapel on the second floor just for that purpose. Just bring a wedding license up to th...