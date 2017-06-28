List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

(WOWK) - As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

If you know of any place not on the list please send an email with subject 'Fireworks' to news@wowktv.com.

WEST VIRGINIA Barboursville July 4th Buffalo July 4th 10 PM Camden Park July 8th Charleston July 4th 9 PM More info Fayette County Adventures on the Gorge July 2nd 9 PM to 10 PM Huntington Dawg Dazzle Harris Riverfront Park July 3rd Hurricane Hurricane Fourth of July Celebration July 4, 2017 10 PM Point Pleasant July 1st 10 PM More Info Summersville Fireworks at Northside July 4th

KENTUCKY Ashland Ashland River Port July 4th 10:15 PM Pikeville Pikeville City Park July 4th The firework display will begin at dusk

OHIO Portsmouth July 3rd 8 PM - 10 PM South Point South Point Party in the Park July 1st 10:15 PM



