One injured in oxygen tank explosion in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that one person has been transported following a work site explosion in Putnam County this morning.

The explosion occurred at WV Cashin Recyclables near Pickens Road in Nitro at roughly 10:30 a.m.

An official with the Nitro Fire Department says that an oxygen tank combusted and caused "significant injuries" to the person.

The Nitro Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and Kanawha County EMS assisted at the scene.

The WV State Fire Marshal's Office is handling the investigation.

