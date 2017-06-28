Mason County woman arrested after threatening burglary victims with screwdriver

MASON COUNTY, WV - A Mason County woman is facing charges after deputies say she threatened to attack people with a screwdriver.

Norma Reiser, 51, of Gallipolis Ferry, was arrested after she allegedly forced her way into a residential trailer in the Redmond Ridge Road area and began threatening its occupants, according to a criminal complaint.

Victims say that she kicked down the door to their home because she believed they had stolen her purse.

Reiser then began to threaten the victims by swinging a large screwdriver in her hand. She then was forcibly removed from the home by one of the victims.

A deputy with the Mason County Sheriff's Office observed damaged to the door frame of the home, including broken pieces of wood and several dents.

Reiser is now facing charges of burglary, assault, and driving under the influence.