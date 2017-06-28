Kentucky Governor Signs Bill Allowing Bible Courses in Public Sc - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky Governor Signs Bill Allowing Bible Courses in Public Schools

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (CBS NEWS) - Public schools in Kentucky can soon teach reading, writing and the book of Revelation.  

At the Capitol on Tuesday, June 27th, 2017, Governor Matt Bevin gave his public "Amen" to a bill allowing Bible courses in public schools.

Normally, a bill signing does not open with prayer, but in this case, it may have been appropriate. At a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, Bevin publicly signed House Bill 128, which allows public schools to teach courses on the Bible.

The bill's sponsor Rep. D.J. Johnson said students need to understand the role the Bible played in American history.

The bill, which easily passed the House and Senate, gives local school boards the option of developing a Bible literacy class as part of their social studies curriculum. The course would be elective, not required.

The ACLU of Kentucky said it's concerned about how the law might be used in schools but advocacy Director Kate Miller says they will monitor the law closely.

Supporters point out that the state Department of Education will help schools develop the course.

Bevin said the law should not even be controversial because there is a lot of wisdom in the bible. 

The Bible literacy bill and others passed by the General Assembly in the 2017 session take effect on Friday, June 30th, 2017.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:05:25 GMT
    Alyssa MeisnerAlyssa Meisner

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

  • UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-06-28 15:19:25 GMT

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

  • Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:25:02 GMT

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.