Kentucky Governor Signs Bill Allowing Bible Courses in Public Schools

FRANKFORT, KY (CBS NEWS) - Public schools in Kentucky can soon teach reading, writing and the book of Revelation.

At the Capitol on Tuesday, June 27th, 2017, Governor Matt Bevin gave his public "Amen" to a bill allowing Bible courses in public schools.

Normally, a bill signing does not open with prayer, but in this case, it may have been appropriate. At a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, Bevin publicly signed House Bill 128, which allows public schools to teach courses on the Bible.

The bill's sponsor Rep. D.J. Johnson said students need to understand the role the Bible played in American history.

The bill, which easily passed the House and Senate, gives local school boards the option of developing a Bible literacy class as part of their social studies curriculum. The course would be elective, not required.

The ACLU of Kentucky said it's concerned about how the law might be used in schools but advocacy Director Kate Miller says they will monitor the law closely.

Supporters point out that the state Department of Education will help schools develop the course.

Bevin said the law should not even be controversial because there is a lot of wisdom in the bible.

The Bible literacy bill and others passed by the General Assembly in the 2017 session take effect on Friday, June 30th, 2017.