Marshall University to allow alcohol sales during 2017 football season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Today, Marshall University's Board of Governors announced that beer sales will be allowed at John C. Edwards Stadium for the 2017 football season.

The announcement also includes several new additions to the stadium as well.

Construction is set to begin on a new retail store for Herd athletic merchandise, called the HerdZone Stadiun Store. Also, more space for vendors was announced inside the stadium.

Additional televisions will also be added to concession stands.

“This is a continuation of our goal to provide more amenities for our fan base that makes attending Marshall Football games a more enjoyable experience. We have played a lot of winning football in our stadium over the past five years and we have great opponents such as Pittsburgh, Boise State, North Carolina State, and Navy just to name a few over the next five years, and it is imperative that the investment in our fan experience matches our football brand. We are excited about this next round of enhancements and we know our fans will enjoy them, too.” - Mike Hamrick, Director of Athletics.

Marshall University previously announced alcohol sales in 2016 but consumption was restricted to the inside of the Big Green Room.

Alcohol-free seating sections will also be available for fans during the 2017 season.