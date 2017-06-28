Kanawha County suspect arrested for threats of terrorist acts

ELKVIEW, WV - An Elkview man is facing terrorist threat charges after he allegedly made several death threats over the telephone.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, police arrested William Odell, 31, of Elkview, after receiving reports that he was threatening to kill a man via telephone.

According to the criminal complaint, Odell attempted to kick the door open at the victim's residence.

After failing to break in, he fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police say that Odell refused to follow commands during an attempted traffic stop, and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

He was arrested shortly after exiting the woods.

Police found evidence that Odell had sent several threatening messages to victims, and was quoted as saying, "I'm going to kill them all," and "the bodies will be on you."

Also found was a list of the names of individuals he says he was, "coming for", including, "anyone that stands in his way."

Odell is now facing one charge of threats of terrorist acts, a felony offense with a potential $5,000-$25,000 fine and up to 3 years in jail.

He is being held at South Central Regional Jail and his bond is set at $5,000 cash only.