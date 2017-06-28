Marshall University Increases Tuition and Fees by 9% - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Marshall University Increases Tuition and Fees by 9%

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Board of Governors of Marshall University approved the university’s operating budget for the fiscal year which includes and increase in tuition and fees for all students

The $119.3 million budget goes into effect on July 1st, 2017.

Beginning in fall 2017:

  • Full-time, resident undergraduate students at Marshall will pay $322 more per semester
  • Undergraduate students who live in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike or Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky will pay $440 more per semester
  • Non-resident undergraduate students will pay $737 more per semester
  • Resident graduate students will pay $334 more per semester
  • Graduate students who live in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike or Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky will pay $469 more per semester
  • Non-resident graduate students will pay $806 more per semester

Mark Robinson, interim senior vice president for finance, says the budget includes projected revenue of $42.7 million in state funding and approximately $61.7 million from net tuition and fees. Robinson added that residence hall and meal plan rates will not increase for the 2017-18 academic year.

University officials said the nine percent increase in tuition and fees for all in-state and most out-of-state students is necessary to help offset ongoing cuts to state funding for public higher education. 

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert said the Marshall University Foundation Inc. will make additional student financial assistance available this year to help families offset the tuition increase, and that the university will begin a capital campaign in the coming months to raise money, in part, for additional need-based scholarships.

Gilbert said the university also will invest $166,000 this year in research opportunities for undergraduate students and $233,000 for increased student activities and service learning programs.

He added that the university heard legislators’ calls for state agencies to cut costs.

“Although this increase in tuition and fees will allow us to balance our budget this year, it will not address the $1.5 million budget deficit we have accumulated over the past several years due to reductions in state funding,” said Gilbert. “To help fill that budget hole, we will be restructuring a number of our colleges and academic departments this fall to further reduce administrative costs, and will continue to save money by eliminating and combining positions.”

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:05:25 GMT
    Alyssa MeisnerAlyssa Meisner

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

    PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...

  • UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    UPDATE: Victims in Fatal I-79 Crash Identified

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 19:39:32 GMT

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.

  • Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-27 19:25:02 GMT

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.