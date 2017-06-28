Marshall University Increases Tuition and Fees by 9%

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Board of Governors of Marshall University approved the university’s operating budget for the fiscal year which includes and increase in tuition and fees for all students

The $119.3 million budget goes into effect on July 1st, 2017.

Beginning in fall 2017:

Full-time, resident undergraduate students at Marshall will pay $322 more per semester

Undergraduate students who live in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike or Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky will pay $440 more per semester

Non-resident undergraduate students will pay $737 more per semester

Resident graduate students will pay $334 more per semester

Graduate students who live in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike or Scioto counties in Ohio, and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky will pay $469 more per semester

Non-resident graduate students will pay $806 more per semester

Mark Robinson, interim senior vice president for finance, says the budget includes projected revenue of $42.7 million in state funding and approximately $61.7 million from net tuition and fees. Robinson added that residence hall and meal plan rates will not increase for the 2017-18 academic year.

University officials said the nine percent increase in tuition and fees for all in-state and most out-of-state students is necessary to help offset ongoing cuts to state funding for public higher education.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert said the Marshall University Foundation Inc. will make additional student financial assistance available this year to help families offset the tuition increase, and that the university will begin a capital campaign in the coming months to raise money, in part, for additional need-based scholarships.

Gilbert said the university also will invest $166,000 this year in research opportunities for undergraduate students and $233,000 for increased student activities and service learning programs.

He added that the university heard legislators’ calls for state agencies to cut costs.

“Although this increase in tuition and fees will allow us to balance our budget this year, it will not address the $1.5 million budget deficit we have accumulated over the past several years due to reductions in state funding,” said Gilbert. “To help fill that budget hole, we will be restructuring a number of our colleges and academic departments this fall to further reduce administrative costs, and will continue to save money by eliminating and combining positions.”