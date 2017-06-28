West Virginia State University Announces Tuition Increases - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia State University Announces Tuition Increases

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State University has announced tuition increases for the university, effective for the upcoming school year.

According to a release, in-state, out-of-state and metro tuition and fees will increase by five percent per semester for the 2017-2018 school year.

Likewise, graduate student tuition and fees will increase five percent per semester for the 2017-2018 school year.

“While the decision to increase tuition is always difficult, I appreciate the thoughtful discussion of our University Fee Committee for its recommendation and support. Our students and their families understandably seek the pertinent information they need for their household planning,” said President Anthony L. Jenkins.

“We will continue to explore, research and implement cost saving measures, continually striving to keep the opportunities that come with a college degree within the reach of all those who desire to better themselves and their families through higher education.", remarked Jenkins.

As the state of West Virginia passed a fiscal year 2018 budget, the state appropriation for WVSU was reduced by 4.88 percent compared to the budget passed at the end of the 2016 fiscal year.

The University Fee Committee and the WVSU Board of Governors used the prior year’s budget as a guide when assessing the need to increase tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 academic year.

