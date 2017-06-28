West Virginia Public Broadcasting Deals with Budget Cuts; Holds Fundraiser

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is working on a program about the Mountain State's Vietnam Veterans. But everything the agency does now, will have to be accomplished with fewer dollars. The new state budget trimmed WV-PBS by 1 million dollars. That's a 22 percent cut.

"Well there is going to be less programming. When you cut a million dollars out of the budget, there's going to be less programming. We're evaluating what those programs are going to be, Over the next couple of months we're going to be making those announcements, but we haven't determined that yet," said George Manahan, WV Public Broadcasting Spokesman.

But one program we know will not be cut, is the nationally broadcast "Mountain Stage."

"Mountain Stage lives on; Mountain Stage is a great program," said Manahan.

But over a dozen employees are no longer at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Faced with cuts, some were laid off while others retired.

"Your sustaining gift helps protect West Virginia public broadcasting," says a TV ad.

The state public radio and TV outlets are running a fundraiser though this Friday, so there's still time to contribute.

"We have a 500-thousand dollar goal and that's a combination of everything you've given this year. We're only short 40-thousand and it's being matched dollar-for-dollar and we will make it," said Susan Hogan, of Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

"Originally the budget gutted almost all state funding for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, so to whittle down those cuts to just one-million dollars is something of a victory, but there are a lot of concerns of more cuts coming next year," said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.