Clendenin family says struggles continue a year after the flood

A Clendenin family says even though they are back in their home a year after the flood their troubles are far from over.

Telisha Huffman said she is thankful for all of the generosity she has received so far. But the family is still struggling financially as a result of the flood. They received an SBA loan to pay for home repairs. The monthly payments on that loan are making it difficult to get by.

"We had volunteers that were able to help us get back in before winter hit and we took the loan to get the material and things," Huffman explained. "Even though it was at a discount price for some of the things we still have to pay that money back.

Water was over 6 feet high in the Huffman family home.