Attempted rapist: “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison.

Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women.

He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded model home.

Lehigh Valley Live reported Yeager’s diary and computer searches showed he was hell-bent on rape.

Yeager’s diary was filled with drawings and writings detailing rape fantasies. He spent five months working on the plan, including putting together a list of more than 200 real estate agents.

“I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize,” One diary entry read. “If you are reading this I found a realtor woman and raped her. I have been planning and have wanted this my whole life.”

Yeager pleaded guilty to attempted rape but later appealed the sentence. Yeager’s sentence was upheld Tuesday by a state Superior Court in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.