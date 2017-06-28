More News More>>

Woman faces charges after overdosing while seven months pregnant EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant. WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before. Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby's life. Dischman's child is in critical condition and on life support. "The baby's in bad shape," police Lt....

Columbus zoo offers week of free admission for military families COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission for military members and their family for the first week of July. "Military Family Free Dayz" is being held from July 1 through July 7. During the week, members of the military, both past and present, and their immediate family get free admission to the Zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. Active-duty service members and veterans will need to present their military ID or o...

Attempted rapist: "I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize" Frank Yeager COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a "Paris Hilton" type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...

WVU Releases Coal Industry Outlook for W.Va. Short term coal production in West Virginia is likely to increase, according to a report released by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Those short term gains won't off set overall production declines in the industry. The annual report published by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research is titled "Coal Production in West Virginia." It sets out both long term and short term outlooks in the industry. The Summer 2017 report says state...

Former deputy files discrimination lawsuit against sheriff Courtesy: CBS News BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A former sheriff's deputy has filed a discrimination lawsuit against law enforcement authorities in West Virginia. The Register-Herald reports a jury acquitted 27-year-old Marquel Ali of possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to deliver and conspiracy charges last month. Ali filed the federal civil rights lawsuit against the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and multiple agencies and officials, for wrongful arrest and harassment. Ali says he was unfa...

West Virginia State University Announces Tuition Increases KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State University has announced tuition increases for the university, effective for the upcoming school year. According to a release, in-state, out-of-state and metro tuition and fees will increase by five percent per semester for the 2017-2018 school year. Likewise, graduate student tuition and fees will increase five percent per semester for the 2017-2018 school year. "While the decision to increase tuition is always diffic...