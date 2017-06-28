One Person Injured After Striking Deer with Motorcycle - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Injured After Striking Deer with Motorcycle

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
QUEEN SHOALS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after striking a deer with their motorcycle in northeastern Kanawha County.

The accident was reported at just before 8:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Elk River Road North near the Queen Shoals Bridge on Route 4.

Dispatchers say that the driver reported of shoulder and hip pain due to the crash.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

