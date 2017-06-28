Charleston Business Receives Minor Damage After Crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a crash in Charleston Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Randolph Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston just before 9:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say that one person received minor injuries in the two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles struck the side of Young Floral Shop. Windows are reportedly busted out, but the vehicle did not go through the building.

Two others at the scene refused treatment.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.