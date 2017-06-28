Blast guts part of Murray State dormitory in Kentucky

MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – An explosion damaged the side of an on-campus residential hall at Murray State University late Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after the 4:53 p.m. explosion at the New Richmond College building.

A 26-year-old, identified as Dakota Fields, was injured in the blast. He was last listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Kentucky State Police say the fire department searched the entire building and it’s believed no one else was injured.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

The investigation is continuing by the Kentucky State Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.