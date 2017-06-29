Crews responding to fire on Charleston's West Side - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews responding to fire on Charleston's West Side

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, crews are responding to a structure fire on Charleston's West Side.

The home is located on Braxton Lane, off Fairview Drive. The call came in shortly after 1:00 Thursday morning.

Several crews are on scene including West Side Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson and Tornado Fire Departments.

It's unclear at this time if the home is vacant or occupied. No injuries are being reported at this time.

