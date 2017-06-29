WVU releases coal industry outlook for WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WVU releases coal industry outlook for WV

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

Short term coal production in West Virginia is likely to increase, according to a report released by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Those short term gains won't off set overall production declines in the industry.

The annual report published by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research is titled "Coal Production in West Virginia." It sets out both long term and short term outlooks in the industry.

The Summer 2017 report says statewide, coal production will reach an estimated 89 million tons in 2017 and remain in that range through the early 2020s. But a decade later, coal production will once again begin to dip in the state.

Nationally, West Virginia has seen more drastic declines in coal production than any other state in the country, but the report's author, WVU Research and Assistant Professor Brian Lego, writes that West Virginia coal production is split between two regions which have seen very different results in recent years due to both national and international economic trends.

In northern West Virginia where steam coal is mined, production slightly increased between 2008 and 2016. During that same period though, coal production in southern West Virginia plunged by 61 percent. Mines in the region largely produce metallurgical coal, or coal used to make steel. Lego says steel production in the U.S. is expected to see an uptick through the end of 2018, contributing to that expected short term production increase.

The report also lays out the potential impacts on the industry as natural gas prices fluctuate.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • R2-D2 droid used in Star Wars films sells for millions

    R2-D2 droid used in Star Wars films sells for millions

    Thursday, June 29 2017 3:56 AM EDT2017-06-29 07:56:30 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Other space-themed film and television memorabilia was also for sale

    Other space-themed film and television memorabilia was also for sale

  • WV hospital hit by ransomware attack

    WV hospital hit by ransomware attack

    Thursday, June 29 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-06-29 07:44:22 GMT
    pchonline.orgpchonline.org

    Employees were hit by the ransomware attack Tuesday.

    Employees were hit by the ransomware attack Tuesday.

  • WVU releases coal industry outlook for WV

    WVU releases coal industry outlook for WV

    Thursday, June 29 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-06-29 07:34:45 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Nationally, West Virginia has seen more drastic declines in coal production than any other state.

    Nationally, West Virginia has seen more drastic declines in coal production than any other state.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-29 01:23:46 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Attempted rapist: “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize”

    Attempted rapist: “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize”

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:11:09 GMT
    Frank YeagerFrank Yeager
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...

  • Woman faces charges after overdosing while seven months pregnant

    Woman faces charges after overdosing while seven months pregnant

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:24:18 GMT
    EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant. WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before. Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby’s life. Dischman’s child is in critical condition and on life support. “The baby’s in bad shape,” police Lt....
    EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant. WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before. Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby’s life. Dischman’s child is in critical condition and on life support. “The baby’s in bad shape,” police Lt....
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.