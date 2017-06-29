WV hospital hit by ransomware attack

More News More>>

List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows. Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

Woman faces charges after overdosing while seven months pregnant EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant. WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before. Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby's life. Dischman's child is in critical condition and on life support. "The baby's in bad shape," police Lt....

Columbus zoo offers week of free admission for military families COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission for military members and their family for the first week of July. "Military Family Free Dayz" is being held from July 1 through July 7. During the week, members of the military, both past and present, and their immediate family get free admission to the Zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. Active-duty service members and veterans will need to present their military ID or o...

Attempted rapist: "I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize" Frank Yeager COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a "Paris Hilton" type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...

WVU Releases Coal Industry Outlook for W.Va. Short term coal production in West Virginia is likely to increase, according to a report released by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Those short term gains won't off set overall production declines in the industry. The annual report published by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research is titled "Coal Production in West Virginia." It sets out both long term and short term outlooks in the industry. The Summer 2017 report says state...