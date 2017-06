Firefighters are battling a blaze at 1200 4th Avenue in Huntington, WV.

The fire was reported at 5:33 a.m. Thursday morning with smoke coming from the building. The fire grew quickly. Smoke is now blanketing the neighborhood.

The building is heavily damaged.

Huntington firefighters responded. At this time, dispatchers don't know of any streets that are closed, but fire trucks are blocking the corners around the building.

