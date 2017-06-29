Charleston Police searching for thief wanted in business theft

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West. The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank...
Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says after investigating reports, he can find no credible evidence of MS-13 gang members within the community.
WAYNE, WV - Police with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday, June 23rd, 2017, in connection to reports of stolen credit cards and other personal items. According to a criminal complaint, deputies arrested Corey Lee Harless, 39, of Wayne, after matching his vehicle to the description of one seen at a crime committed in the Lavalette area earlier in the week. Harless was found at a gas station in Wayne after attempting to use two credit cards that belonged to a ...
“This is a sensitive topic, but our primary concern is for the public welfare, this victim and potentially other victims.”
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
Two Virginia residents have been indicted on identity theft charges by a federal grand jury for accessing patient’s information at WVU Medicine University Healthcare.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
Several crews are on scene.
Happy to report, the baby is healthy!
Employees were hit by the ransomware attack Tuesday.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
