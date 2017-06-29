Charleston Police searching for thief wanted in business theft

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a business store theft this morning.

Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West.

The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m.

According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man.

After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank bag.

He was described as a black male wearing a blue and black striped shirt, khaki shorts, and approximately 6 feet tall.

The suspect was last seen near Virginia St. East.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the thief, you're asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at (304)348-6400.

