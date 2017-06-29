President Trump ridicules female TV host’s looks, calls her crazy

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.
The new West Virginia budget is more than just numbers on paper, it will affect thousands of taxpayers across the state.
West Virginia Public Broadcasting is working on a program about the Mountain State's Vietnam Veterans. But everything the agency does now, will have to be accomplished with fewer dollars. The new state budget trimmed WV-PBS by 1 million dollars. That's a 22 percent cut. "Well there is going to be less programming. When you cut a million dollars out of the budget, there's going to be less programming. We're evaluating what those programs are going to be, Over the next couple of m...
A women's political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator's name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) both issued a joint press release coming out it in opposition of the current draft of the Senate health care bill.
West Virginians will vote Oct. 7 on Gov. Jim Justice's plan to issue bonds to support about $3 billion in projects to repair and rebuild state highways and bridges.
Six protesters were cuffed and walked out of Senator Shelly Moore Capito's Charleston, WV office.
Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices announced they will hear President Donald Trump’s travel ban case. This will allow the ban to take effect in most instances.
A number of government websites in Ohio have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
Several crews are on scene.
Happy to report, the baby is healthy!
Employees were hit by the ransomware attack Tuesday.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening. According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV. The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Additional details are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Em...
