Strangers buy car for man who walked miles to work

As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant. WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before. Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby’s life. Dischman’s child is in critical condition and on life support. “The baby’s in bad shape,” police Lt....

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission for military members and their family for the first week of July. “Military Family Free Dayz” is being held from July 1 through July 7. During the week, members of the military, both past and present, and their immediate family get free admission to the Zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. Active-duty service members and veterans will need to present their military ID or o...

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...

A Clendenin family says even though they are back in their home a year after the flood their troubles are far from over. Telisha Huffman said she is thankful for all of the generosity she has received so far. But the family is still struggling financially as a result of the flood. They received an SBA loan to pay for home repairs. The monthly payments on that loan are making it difficult to get by. "We had volunteers that were able to help us get back in before wint...