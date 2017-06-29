Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

NORTH CAROLINA (KRON)– A 26-year-old pregnant woman in North Carolina found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

She was unable to catch him on foot, so she jumped into her car and chased after him, running him over.

The man only suffered minor injuries and is facing multiple charges.

The woman who ran him down is facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

