Woman caught attempting to bring meth and needles into prison

MARTIN COUNTY, KY - Additional charges have been filed against a woman who attempted to sneak methamphetamine into jail.

Ashley Horn, 26, of Inez, was taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center after being arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.

After arriving at the jail, officials asked Horn if she had any items on her person. She replied that she did not.

Staff then found two needles and multiple baggies containing meth hidden in her bra. Additional empty baggies were also found, and believed to be used in distribution.

Horn is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband, and trafficking of a controlled substance.

She is being held at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.