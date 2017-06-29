Both Suspects In Armed Robbery On The West Side Are Now In Custody Both Suspects In Armed Robbery On The West Side Are Now In Custody CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on...

Two Huntington Citizens Arrested on Drug Charges Two Huntington Citizens Arrested on Drug Charges HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested as part of the Huntington Police Department's overdose initiative. As part of the Huntington Police Department's overdose initiative, officers from the Patrol and Special Investigations bureaus executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of 8th Avenue on Thursday, June 29. Patience Donaldson, 31, and Brandon Scarberry, 28, both of Huntington, were arrested as a result of the warrant. They were charged with possession with i... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested as part of the Huntington Police Department's overdose initiative. As part of the Huntington Police Department's overdose initiative, officers from the Patrol and Special Investigations bureaus executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of 8th Avenue on Thursday, June 29. Patience Donaldson, 31, and Brandon Scarberry, 28, both of Huntington, were arrested as a result of the warrant. They were charged with possession with i...

Charleston Police searching for thief wanted in business theft Charleston Police searching for thief wanted in business theft CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West. The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank... CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West. The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank...

Woman caught attempting to bring meth and needles into prison Woman caught attempting to bring meth and needles into prison MARTIN COUNTY, KY - Additional charges have been filed against a woman who attempted to sneak methamphetamine into jail. Ashley Horn, 26, of Inez, was taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center after being arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint. After arriving at the jail, officials asked Horn if she had any items on her person. She replied that she did not. Staff then found two needles and multiple baggies containing meth hidden ... MARTIN COUNTY, KY - Additional charges have been filed against a woman who attempted to sneak methamphetamine into jail. Ashley Horn, 26, of Inez, was taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center after being arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint. After arriving at the jail, officials asked Horn if she had any items on her person. She replied that she did not. Staff then found two needles and multiple baggies containing meth hidden ...

Kanawha County suspect arrested for threats of terrorist acts Kanawha County suspect arrested for threats of terrorist acts ELKVIEW, WV - An Elkview man is facing terrorist threat charges after he allegedly made several death threats over the telephone. On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, police arrested William Odell, 31, of Elkview, after receiving reports that he was threatening to kill a man via telephone. According to the criminal complaint, Odell attempted to kick the door open at the victim's residence. After failing to break in, he fled the scene in a vehicle. Police say that Odell refused to follo... ELKVIEW, WV - An Elkview man is facing terrorist threat charges after he allegedly made several death threats over the telephone. On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, police arrested William Odell, 31, of Elkview, after receiving reports that he was threatening to kill a man via telephone. According to the criminal complaint, Odell attempted to kick the door open at the victim's residence. After failing to break in, he fled the scene in a vehicle. Police say that Odell refused to follo...