Both Suspects In Armed Robbery On The West Side Are Now In Custody

UPDATE:

Both suspects have now been detained in the armed robbery.

One suspect was caught near Hornes Alley, while the other was detained near the 1700 Block of 7th Avenue.

We will update with the latest information as ti becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening.

The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston.

Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals.

The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police.

One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on the loose.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.