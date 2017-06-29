First Elk Calf Born in WV Since Reintroduction of Elk - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

First Elk Calf Born in WV Since Reintroduction of Elk

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
WV DNR WV DNR

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016.

The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd.

“The birth of this calf is significant because it very well may be the first elk born in West Virginia in 150 years,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “For our elk population to be sustainable, there has to be reproduction, and this calf is the first of many to be born here in West Virginia.”

Of the 24 elk brought to West Virginia in 2016, six were pregnant, though two died soon after release. DNR officials believe at least one other cow is currently pregnant. The gestation period for elk lasts between 240 and 260 days.

“We’re pretty sure we’ll find another calf out there soon,” said Randy Kelley, project leader for the elk restoration project. “We’ll continue to monitor the herd and find out in the coming days.”

Kelley said there are no plans to capture and tag the newborn calf until it is older. Until then, it will be monitored by using cameras through the WMA and collecting data from its mother’s radio collar and tags, which track location and movement.

“We try not to stress the elk in any way,” Kelley said. “We don’t want to take a chance and injure the animal.”

Elk were once native to West Virginia. Legislation in 2015 authorized the Division of Natural Resources to begin an active elk restoration plan. The Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan and McDowell counties includes 9,000 acres of land for elk restoration. Adjacent lands also have been purchased for the elk restoration area.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • First Elk Calf Born in WV Since Reintroduction of Elk

    First Elk Calf Born in WV Since Reintroduction of Elk

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:09:19 GMT
    WV DNRWV DNR
    LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016. The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd. “The...
    LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016. The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd. “The...

  • Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries

    Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis; no injuries

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:26:52 GMT
    ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis said he returned from a Thursday morning trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole. Jordan Westerberg told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tpTCZm ) that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. and didn’t see the car, they figured it had been towed. Street workers were gathered at the parking spac...
    ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who scored what he thought was a prime parking spot in downtown St. Louis said he returned from a Thursday morning trip to the gym with his fiancee to find his car swallowed by a sinkhole. Jordan Westerberg told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2tpTCZm ) that when the couple came back to his Toyota Camry shortly before 7 a.m. and didn’t see the car, they figured it had been towed. Street workers were gathered at the parking spac...

  • Gov. Justice: Tuition Hikes at Local Universities Reflect on Legislature's Actions

    Gov. Justice: Tuition Hikes at Local Universities Reflect on Legislature's Actions

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:01:40 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

    CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:53:54 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Attempted rapist: “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize”

    Attempted rapist: “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize”

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:11:09 GMT
    Frank YeagerFrank Yeager
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...
    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...

  • Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:47:26 GMT

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.