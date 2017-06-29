Fireworks safety urged over holiday weekend



The Consumer Product Safety Commission says fireworks kill an average of seven people every year and injure up to 11,000 more.

Since the state of West Virginia made it legal to sell higher powered fireworks to the public vendors say business is up. There are some safety basics to keep in mind as you get ready to celebrate . Keep water nearby. Keep kids away. And follow the directions listed on the package.

"It is a bigger more powerful product than we've had in the past," said vendor Mike Pavlik. "You've really got to take care. You know it is like a car. You treat it right and follow all of the rules it will do you a great job but you start breaking the rules and people get hurt."

Vendors say it is also a good idea to have crowds watch from a safe distance rather than gathering around the fireworks.