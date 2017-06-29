Man with history of ‘deviant sex acts’ with vegetables sentenced to life in prison

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...
Amazon will offer discounts and other deals in an effort to boost sales during the slower summer months.
Amazon will offer discounts and other deals in an effort to boost sales during the slower summer months.
A man’s 3-mile daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car.
A man’s 3-mile daily walk to work has inspired a group of strangers to collect enough money to buy him a car.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
A women's political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator's name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.
A women's political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator's name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
The driver got off with a verbal warning - and some laughs from the officer.
The driver got off with a verbal warning - and some laughs from the officer.
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.
Several crews are on scene.
Several crews are on scene.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Happy to report, the baby is healthy!
Happy to report, the baby is healthy!