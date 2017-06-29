Man with history of ‘deviant sex acts’ with vegetables sentenced - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man with history of ‘deviant sex acts’ with vegetables sentenced to life in prison

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (WCMH) – A Texas man with a history of sex acts involving vegetables was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

San Antonio Express-News reports Charles Ransier was sentenced to life in prison on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Ransier was charged after a Texas state trooper found him sitting in a pickup truck with meth-filled syringes, male enhancement pills, children’s clothing, rope, Barbie dolls, balloons, and a cooler of frozen cucumbers, the paper reported.

He was only wearing a pair of jeans and had melted candle wax on his chest, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

When a state trooper asked for permission to search his car, Ransier tried to break a syringe that he had in his hands, police said. That syringe later tested positive for methamphetamine.

It was not Ransier’s first arrest involving a vegetable.

In 2014, Ransier was arrested near a baseball field while “engaging in a deviant sex act” with a vegetable while wearing women’s stockings. And in 2012, he was found naked alongside a road committing a sex act “involving a squash.”

This is the 10th felony conviction for Ransier, including a 1995 manslaughter conviction for the death of an Arizona State Trooper while driving under the influence of meth.

