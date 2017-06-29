The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board Has Been Announced.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health announced the members of the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board.
Members include:
Arvinder Bir, MD, Huntington
Colonel Jan Cahill, Superintendent, West Virginia State Police, South Charleston
Michael J. Deegan, Social Worker, Cross Lanes
Michelle R. Easton, PharmD, Charleston
James Felsen, MD, Great Cacapon
W. Jesse Forbes, Esquire, Charleston
Rahul Gupta, MD, Commissioner and State Health Officer, Bureau for Public Health, Charleston
Joseph Hatton, Horticulturalist, West Virginia Department of Agriculture, Charleston
Kimberly Knuckles, Pharmacist, Beaver
Rudy Malayil, MD, Huntington
D. Keith Randolph, Prosecuting Attorney, Madison
Joseph Selby, MD, Morgantown
Russell A. Williams, Patient Advocate, Nitro
Senate Bill 386, creating the Medical Cannabis Act, was signed into law on April 19, 2017, by Governor Jim Justice and becomes effective on July 5, 2017. Under the direction of Dr. Gupta, who will serve as the Board’s chairman, the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health is in the preliminary stage of developing an implementation plan, including a legal determination of what rules will be necessary to fully implement the Act.
Per the legislation, DHHR may not issue the patient and caregiver identification cards necessary to obtain medical cannabis until July 1, 2019. Up to that time, the Bureau will issue formal rules in a sequential manner to implement the Act. The rules will begin with requirements for growers and processors so they may begin to produce products, followed by detailing requirements for dispensaries and physicians, and requirements for the registration of caregivers and patients.
DHHR will be setting a date for the first meeting and announcing that soon. More information may be found on the Medical Cannabis Act at www.dhhr.wv.gov/bph.
Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:11:09 GMT
Frank Yeager
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison. Frank Yeager was originally convicted of attempted rape in 2013, the Morning Call reported. State police told the paper he fantasized about raping women. He was convicted of planning a rape of a real estate agent who fit his mold of a “Paris Hilton” type. The agent managed to escape after refusing to go upstairs in a secluded mod...
Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:29:26 GMT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...
Wednesday, June 28 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-06-29 00:24:18 GMT
EAST BUTLER, PA (WCMH) – A woman is facing charges after police say she overdosed while seven months pregnant. WPXI reported Kasey Dischman, 30, overdosed in her Pennsylvania home Friday. She was released from jail after a retail theft arrest just a few days before. Doctors had to deliver by cesarean section in order to save the baby’s life. Dischman’s child is in critical condition and on life support. “The baby’s in bad shape,” police Lt....
Thursday, June 29 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:17:10 GMT
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Flames erupted out of the roof of Brick and Brew around 5:30 this morning. The pizza place had just opened in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue in April, and the owner says business was picking up. It took firefighters about an hour to knock down the quick growing flames. No one was in the building when the fire started. Huntington firefighters responded. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.
Thursday, June 29 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:09:19 GMT
WV DNR
LOGAN, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016. The birth was confirmed Thursday morning when the calf was caught passing by a camera DNR officials set up in recent weeks to monitor movement of a pregnant cow separated from the rest of the herd. “The...
Thursday, June 29 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:24:34 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses. Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50. Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee. DMV customers with July and ...
