One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on...
Several crews are on scene.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a crash in Charleston Wednesday evening.
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) - One suspect is in custody following a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Family Dollar. One person received a gunshot wound to the leg. A suspect has been apprehended by deputies. Montgomery Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are handling the investigation. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in yesterday's fatal crash on I-79.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.
