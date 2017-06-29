One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night.

The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St.

It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim.

Huntington Police is currently investigating.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   

