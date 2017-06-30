Police revive same man from an overdose 20 times

The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program have struck back against harsh tweets sent out by President Donald Trump.
The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program have struck back against harsh tweets sent out by President Donald Trump.
The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.
The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.
Lawmakers voted 393 for legalizing “marriage for everybody” and 226 against with 4 abstentions.
Lawmakers voted 393 for legalizing “marriage for everybody” and 226 against with 4 abstentions.
The attack left more than 90 people dead, including women and children.
The attack left more than 90 people dead, including women and children.
This isn't the first time the Republican's looks have been compared to a sports figure.
This isn't the first time the Republican's looks have been compared to a sports figure.
The company is headquartered in Bowling Green and was founded in 2002.
The company is headquartered in Bowling Green and was founded in 2002.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on...
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.