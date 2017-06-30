Suspect Seen in Viral Winfield Burglary Video Arrested

UPDATE: 7/12/2017 4:15 p.m.

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police says that Kelsi Shamblin has been arrested.

Shamblin was the passenger in a high-speed pursuit in Kanawha County Tuesday evening.

Shamblin has been charged with daytime burglary, a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, Shamblin took multiple electronics, including a laptop, cameras, and an xbox one. She also took prescription medication, jewelry, a watch, blank checks, and several other items from a home burglary in Winfield last June.

UPDATE: 6/30/2017 1:52 p.m.

An officer with the Winfield Police Department tells 13 News that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the burglary that occurred at Wood Bend Cove in Winfield on Thursday.

According to police, Nora Shamblin, 28, of Cross Lanes was arrested.

Police say that she was the driver of the vehicle depicted in surveillance footage of the burglary.

Her sister, Kelsi Shamblin, 23, of South Charleston, has a warrant filed for her arrest. She was depicted in the video burglarizing the home.

Shamblin is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail.

ORIGINAL:

The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.

According to Winfield Chief Of Police, Robert L. Eggleton, Jr., a home burglary occurred at Wood Bend Cove, in Winfield.

The video was posted on Facebook at around 5:30 PM on Thursday, June, 29th, 2017.

The Winfield Police Department is looking for a female and a male suspect in a bright blue Dodge Neon.

The Police Chief tells us, "Obviously, the female suspect now knows she was being recorded on a home security camera, and the video clearly shows who she is. We will find her. It would be wise for her to turn herself into police as soon as possible."

If you have any information, please contact the Winfield Police Department.