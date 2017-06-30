Winfield Police Search for Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.

According to Winfield Chief Of Police, Robert L. Eggleton, Jr., a home burglary occurred at Wood Bend Cove, in Winfield.

The video was posted on Facebook at around 5:30 PM on Thursday, June, 29th, 2017.

The Winfield Police Department is looking for a female and a male suspect in a bright blue Dodge Neon.

The Police Chief tells us, "Obviously, the female suspect now knows she was being recorded on a home security camera, and the video clearly shows who she is. We will find her. It would be wise for her to turn herself into police as soon as possible."

If you have any information, please contact the Winfield Police Department.