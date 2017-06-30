2 injured after plane crashes on California freeway - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 injured after plane crashes on California freeway

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - A fire official says two people have been injured after a small plane crashed on a freeway near a Southern California airport.
    
Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz says the plane crashed on Interstate 405 near John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
    
He says two people have been injured and will be taken by helicopter to a hospital.
    
Kurtz says fire officials will be shutting down the freeway in both directions.
    
The airport said on Twitter that a Cessna 310 aircraft had landed on the freeway, short of the runway. The airport said the airfield is closed to arrivals.
    
A photo posted on Twitter showed what appeared to be a small twin-engine aircraft with flames shooting out of the front and smoke surrounding the aircraft.

