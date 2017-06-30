2 injured after plane crashes on California freeway

One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...

Furniture Store Receives Significant Damage in Mingo County MGN Online MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A furniture store has received heavy damage after being fully-engulfed in a fire in Mingo County. Dispatchers say that H & H Furniture in Delbarton was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported in the blaze, but it is not clear what started the fire at this time. Matewan Fire, Chatteroy Fire, and Lenore Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Both Suspects In Armed Robbery On The West Side Are Now In Custody CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on...

Early morning fire damages downtown Huntington building HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Flames erupted out of the roof of Brick and Brew around 5:30 this morning. The pizza place had just opened in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue in April, and the owner says business was picking up. It took firefighters about an hour to knock down the quick growing flames. No one was in the building when the fire started. Huntington firefighters responded. Stay with 13News for the latest developments.

Blast guts part of Murray State dormitory in Kentucky (Courtesy: Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call via WPSD) MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – An explosion damaged the side of an on-campus residential hall at Murray State University late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after the 4:53 p.m. explosion at the New Richmond College building. A 26-year-old, identified as Dakota Fields, was injured in the blast. He was last listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital. Kentucky State Police say the fire department searched the entire building and it's be...

One Person Injured After Striking Deer with Motorcycle QUEEN SHOALS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after striking a deer with their motorcycle in northeastern Kanawha County. The accident was reported at just before 8:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Elk River Road North near the Queen Shoals Bridge on Route 4. Dispatchers say that the driver reported of shoulder and hip pain due to the crash. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.