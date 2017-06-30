Nearly 2 dozen suspects charged for involvement in WV drug consp - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Nearly 2 dozen suspects charged for involvement in WV drug conspiracy

A federal grand jury indictment issued in Charleston, WV has charged 23 people for their involvement in a southern West Virginia drug conspiracy. 

Defendants have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, according to a release.

The following individuals have been charged in the indictment:

  • Velarian "Larry" Carter, 38, of Beckley
  • Detria “Tria” Carter, 32, of Beckley
  • Rashaun "Show" Carter, 39, of Christiansburg, VA
  • Charles "UNC" Hill, 53, of Beckley
  • James Rodney "Puerto Rico" Staples, 38, of Woodbridge, VA
  • Karl "Scoot” Funderburk, 31, of Hurricane
  • Letina Carter, 55, of Beckley
  • Esau “Saw” Burnette, 38, of Beckley
  • Derrick Staples, 40, of Charleston
  • Dominic Copney, 23, of Beckley
  • Corey Larkin, 37, of Beckley
  • George Brockman, 37, of Kimberly in Fayette County
  • Shaun Jones, 39, of Beckley
  • Shaun Givens, 39, of Beckley
  • Jonathan Brockman, 33, of Kimberly
  • Jonathan Vincent Moore, 33, of Beckley
  • Shawn Akiem Anderson, 43, of Beckley
  • Shaun Coleman, 45, of Raleigh County

 
Additionally, five more defendants were charged in a separate indictment with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, heroin, and more than 500 grans of methamphetamine. 

The five individuals charged include:

  • Cheyenne Fragale, 29, of Boomer in Fayette County
  • Macon Fragale, 33, of Fayette County
  • Rory "Dub" White, 33, of Montgomery
  • Tiffany Ramsey, 26, of Boomer
  • Donald Scalise, 60, of Fayette County

More charges may be brought against the accused in the future.

All arrests resulted from a long-term investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

