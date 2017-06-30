Nearly 2 dozen suspects charged for involvement in WV drug conspiracy

A federal grand jury indictment issued in Charleston, WV has charged 23 people for their involvement in a southern West Virginia drug conspiracy.

Defendants have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, according to a release.

The following individuals have been charged in the indictment:

Velarian "Larry" Carter, 38, of Beckley

Detria “Tria” Carter, 32, of Beckley

Rashaun "Show" Carter, 39, of Christiansburg, VA

Charles "UNC" Hill, 53, of Beckley

James Rodney "Puerto Rico" Staples, 38, of Woodbridge, VA

Karl "Scoot” Funderburk, 31, of Hurricane

Letina Carter, 55, of Beckley

Esau “Saw” Burnette, 38, of Beckley

Derrick Staples, 40, of Charleston

Dominic Copney, 23, of Beckley

Corey Larkin, 37, of Beckley

George Brockman, 37, of Kimberly in Fayette County

Shaun Jones, 39, of Beckley

Shaun Givens, 39, of Beckley

Jonathan Brockman, 33, of Kimberly

Jonathan Vincent Moore, 33, of Beckley

Shawn Akiem Anderson, 43, of Beckley

Shaun Coleman, 45, of Raleigh County



Additionally, five more defendants were charged in a separate indictment with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, heroin, and more than 500 grans of methamphetamine.

The five individuals charged include:

Cheyenne Fragale, 29, of Boomer in Fayette County

Macon Fragale, 33, of Fayette County

Rory "Dub" White, 33, of Montgomery

Tiffany Ramsey, 26, of Boomer

Donald Scalise, 60, of Fayette County

More charges may be brought against the accused in the future.

All arrests resulted from a long-term investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.