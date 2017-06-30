Child Revived with Narcan; Parents Charged

MEYERSDALE, PA (WTAJ) - Two parents were arrested after a young child swallowed pills and had to be revived with narcan.

The 6-year-old was left alone during a cookout and swallowed several subutex pills.

It happened along Shirleys Hollow Road in Meyersdale on June 18th.

The child was taken to the hospital where it took two doses of naloxone before she recovered.

Amber Wilt and Dewey Wilt, the owners of the pills, each face several charges including endangering the welfare of children.