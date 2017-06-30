Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team.

“My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls.

She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it.

Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and was afraid she might be missing some of her leg when she got out.

News 3 spoke to officials with Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services who responded to the incident on June 18.

Officers thought Readnour was suffering from a stingray wound and advised her to go to an urgent care facility as a precaution. An EMT from a nearby hospital diagnosed the wound as a shark bite.

Doctors say the flesh wounds could take up to five months to heal and the nerves in her leg could take a year to get back to normal.

“I started screaming that something bit me,” said Reagan. “I turned my leg over and my cousin saw the blood.”

Reagan says she realizes she’s lucky to escape with minimal injuries and has been able to laugh about the scary incident with her family, which has given her a new nickname “Shark Bait.”