If you purchased electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could be owe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

If you purchased electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could be owed money

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

(WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit.

Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have.

Product categories include:

  • Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers
  • Mobile phones, smart phones, tablets, digital audition player, cameras
  • Camcorders
  • Cordless power tools
  • Replacement batteries for any of these products

If you purchased any of these products between January 1, 2000 and May 31, 2011 while a resident of the United States, you are eligible for compensation.

The amount of the payment will depend on how many people register claims.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 2 children hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummies

    2 children hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummies

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:39:20 GMT

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say two young children ate some of her marijuana-laced gummy bears. Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Bobbie Lynn Johnson left two packages of the laced gummy bears on a living room coffee table. The packages were within reach of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, who found them and ate them. According to the arrest report, the 3-year-old said she didn’t feel good after eating...

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say two young children ate some of her marijuana-laced gummy bears. Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Bobbie Lynn Johnson left two packages of the laced gummy bears on a living room coffee table. The packages were within reach of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, who found them and ate them. According to the arrest report, the 3-year-old said she didn’t feel good after eating...

  • New Restaurant in Pike County, KY Brings 65 New Jobs to Area

    New Restaurant in Pike County, KY Brings 65 New Jobs to Area

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:13:42 GMT
    Golden CorralGolden Corral
    PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) - Residents are getting a new choice in dining in the expansive new Golden Corral Buffet that opened Friday. The new restaurant is located at 233 Cassidy Blvd in Pikeville and provides 65 new jobs to the Pikeville area. “We are happy to bring a brand new Golden Corral to the Pikeville community and we look forward to treating our friends and neighbors to a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods. For a great, family-friendly meal at a budget-fri...
    PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) - Residents are getting a new choice in dining in the expansive new Golden Corral Buffet that opened Friday. The new restaurant is located at 233 Cassidy Blvd in Pikeville and provides 65 new jobs to the Pikeville area. “We are happy to bring a brand new Golden Corral to the Pikeville community and we look forward to treating our friends and neighbors to a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods. For a great, family-friendly meal at a budget-fri...

  • If you purchased electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could be owed money

    If you purchased electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could be owed money

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:30:56 GMT
    (WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit. Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have. Product categories include: Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers Mobile phones, smart phon...
    (WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit. Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have. Product categories include: Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers Mobile phones, smart phon...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria

    Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:29:26 GMT
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today. “The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is ...

  • Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Pregnant Woman Hits Man with SUV in Walmart Parking Lot

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:47:26 GMT

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

    A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.

  • Police revive same man from an overdose 20 times

    Police revive same man from an overdose 20 times

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:25:12 GMT
    nbc4i.comnbc4i.com

    The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.

    The overdose reversing drug naloxone was used.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.