New Restaurant in Pike County, KY Brings 65 New Jobs to Area

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) - Residents are getting a new choice in dining in the expansive new Golden Corral Buffet that opened Friday.

The new restaurant is located at 233 Cassidy Blvd in Pikeville and provides 65 new jobs to the Pikeville area.

“We are happy to bring a brand new Golden Corral to the Pikeville community and we look forward to treating our friends and neighbors to a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods. For a great, family-friendly meal at a budget-friendly price, we invite everyone to stop by and to experience the new Pikeville Golden Corral today. We’ll treat you like family… guaranteed,” said Erik Rash, overseer of operations at the restaurant.

Golden Corral was founded in 1973, privately held Golden Corral Corp. is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. Lance Trenary serves as its president and chief executive officer. Golden Corral has 489 restaurants in 40 states.